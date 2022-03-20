UK's Sunak says treatment of P&O staff appalling

People protest outside the offices of DP World, who own P&O Ferries, after the company fired hundreds of employees, in London, Britain, March 18, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON, March 20 (Reuters) - P&O Ferries has treated its staff appallingly, British finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Sunday, adding he would not pre-empt a review into government contracts with the company after it made 800 staff redundant with immediate effect.

"What we're seeing is appalling, and the way that they've treated their workers is awful," Sunak said after the company dismissed staff on Thursday as part of a plan to hire cheaper agency workers.

"We're looking across government at our contractual relationships with P&O and reviewing those at the moment. I can't pre-empt that process."

Reporting by William Schomberg, writing by Alistair Smout

