UK's Sunak says will cut income taxes as soon as the public finances allow

British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak arrives to attend a Cabinet away day at Middleport Pottery in Stoke-on-Trent, central England, Britain May 12, 2022. Oli Scarff/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, May 17 (Reuters) - The British government wants to cut income taxes as soon as the public finances allow, finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Tuesday.

"Our priority is to keep cutting taxes for those in work, including by cutting income taxes as soon as the public finances allow," Sunak said in parliament, when asked about the government's plans to tackle the a cost of living crisis.

