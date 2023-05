May 17 (Reuters) - Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is set to sign a historic "Hiroshima Accord" on Thursday when he meets with Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida ahead of a G7 meeting, to step up defence cooperation with Japan to uphold stability in the Indo-Pacific, according to a statement from the UK government.

