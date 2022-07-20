UK's Sunak and Truss go through to final stage of leadership contest

Conservative leadership candidate Rishi Sunak leaves an office building in London, Britain, July 20, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON, July 20 (Reuters) - Former British finance minister Rishi Sunak and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on Wednesday made it through to the final stage of the leadership contest to replace Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Former defence secretary Penny Mordaunt was eliminated. The full results are below:

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Alistair Smout, editing by William James

