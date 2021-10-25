Skip to main content

United Kingdom

UK's Sunak to unfreeze public sector wages, Treasury says

1 minute read

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak appears on BBC's 'The Andrew Marr Show', in London, Britain, October 24, 2021. Jeff Overs/BBC/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - British finance minister Rishi Sunak will unfreeze public sector pay when he presents his budget in two days' time, the finance ministry said on Monday.

The fact he would do this was first reported by the Sun newspaper on Sunday.

The size of the pay rise will depend on recommendations from pay review bodies that set wages for frontline workers, the finance ministry said in the 17th budget announcement to be released in advance of Sunak's statement on Wednesday.

Reporting by Andy Bruce, Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 9:35 PM UTC

UK's Sunak to unfreeze public sector wages, Treasury says

British finance minister Rishi Sunak will unfreeze public sector pay when he presents his budget in two days' time, the finance ministry said on Monday.

United Kingdom
EU's Northern Ireland proposals don't go far enough, UK's Frost says
United Kingdom
Britain to raise minimum wage to 9.50 pounds a hour
United Kingdom
FTSE 100 ends higher on oil, mining boost; HSBC hits 4-month high
United Kingdom
UK authorities hit road-blocking climate activists with injunction