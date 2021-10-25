UK's Sunak to unfreeze public sector wages, Treasury says

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak appears on BBC's 'The Andrew Marr Show', in London, Britain, October 24, 2021. Jeff Overs/BBC/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - British finance minister Rishi Sunak will unfreeze public sector pay when he presents his budget in two days' time, the finance ministry said on Monday.

The fact he would do this was first reported by the Sun newspaper on Sunday.

The size of the pay rise will depend on recommendations from pay review bodies that set wages for frontline workers, the finance ministry said in the 17th budget announcement to be released in advance of Sunak's statement on Wednesday.

Reporting by Andy Bruce, Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.