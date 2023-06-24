UK's Sunak urges all parties in Russia to protect civilians

LONDON, June 24 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Saturday that he wanted all parties in Russia to protect civilians, after the private army of mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin seized control of a southern city.

"The most important thing I'd say is for all parties to be responsible and to protect civilians," he told the BBC in a television interview which will be broadcast in full on Sunday.

"We're keeping a close eye on the situation and how it's evolving on the ground as we speak. We're in touch with our allies and in fact I will be speaking with some of them later today," he added.

Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Hugh Lawson















