UK's Sunak wants insurers to help with social care costs -FT

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak speaks during a news conference with Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Britain's Health Secretary Sajid Javid, in Downing Street, in London, Britain, September 7, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool

Sept 10 (Reuters) - British finance minister Rishi Sunak has directed Treasury officials to step up talks with the insurance industry over the possible launch of new products enabling people to fund future social care costs in England, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing a Treasury insider.

Arguing the government’s social care reform unveiled on Tuesday has given the certainty the sector has been demanding, Sunak intends to encourage insurance companies to bring forward the products.

Reporting by Vishal Vivek in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.