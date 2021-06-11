UK's Sunak welcomes rebound in economic output

People enjoy the evening at an outside restaurant area in Soho, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions ease, in London, Britain April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File photo

British finance minister Rishi Sunak welcomed a recovery in economic output in April, which was 2.3% higher than a month before and 27.6% higher than in April 2020, when the economy was in its first pandemic lockdown.

"Today’s figures are a promising sign that our economy is beginning to recover," he said in a statement after the data was released on Friday. "But I know there are people who still need our support, which is why the furlough scheme is in place until September."

