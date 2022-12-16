UK's Taylor Wimpey names industry veteran Noel as next chair















Dec 16 (Reuters) - UK's Taylor Wimpey (TW.L) said on Friday former Landsec (LAND.L) chief Robert Noel would replace Irene Dorner as its chair in 2023, the home building company's second top management change this year after it named a new chief executive in April.

Currently a senior independent director and board member with Taylor Wimpey, Noel, 58, is an industry veteran who led commercial property giant Landsec for eight years till March 2020.

He will take charge as chair after Taylor Wimpey's annual general meeting in April 2023, when Dorner, 68, will leave for personal family reasons, the FTSE 100 company said.

Dorner would continue on the board as a non-executive director, the company said.

Taylor Wimpey was among the few companies in the UK with women holding both the chair and CEO roles, after insider Jennie Daly took over as chief executive in April this year.

Daly's appointment came just months after activist shareholder Elliott Management, one of the top five stakeholders in Taylor Wimpey, criticised the company's strategy and called for the appointment of an outsider CEO.

