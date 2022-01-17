UK's Taylor Wimpey sees robust demand in housing market

A construction worker casts a shadow as he works on a Taylor Wimpey housing estate in Aylesbury, Britain, February 7, 2017. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh/File Photo

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Taylor Wimpey Plc (TW.L), UK's third-largest housebuilder, on Monday joined bigger rival Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) in underscoring sustained demand in the housing market after the company built more homes in the country in 2021 than the year-ago period.

Taylor Wimpey said its order book, as of 2021-end, stood at 2.56 billion pounds ($3.50 billion), compared with 2.68 billion pounds a year earlier.

($1 = 0.7314 pounds)

Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.