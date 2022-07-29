UK's Tom Tugendhat backs Liz Truss for PM -The Times

British Conservative MP and Conservative leadership candidate Tom Tugendhat appears on BBC's Sunday Morning presented by Sophie Raworth in London, Britain, July 17, 2022. Jeff Overs/BBC/Handout via REUTERS/Files

July 29 (Reuters) - Tom Tugendhat, who was eliminated in the race to become British prime minister, has endorsed Liz Truss in the leadership contest.

"We need a leader to unite the Conservative Party. It’s clear that Liz can do that," Tugendhat, the chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee, wrote in The Times newspaper on Friday. (https://bit.ly/3Q3NqgK)

Earlier in the day, British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace also endorsed Truss to become the country's next prime minister. read more

Tugendhat, a former soldier and Johnson critic who has never had a role in government, had launched his leadership bid to serve as the prime minister earlier this month. But he was eliminated from the contest last week. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.