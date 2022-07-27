UK's Truss calls for more Commonwealth trade -The Times

FILE PHOTO - Candidates Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss take part in the BBC Conservative party leadership debate at Victoria Hall in Hanley, Stoke-on-Trent, Britain, July 25, 2022. Jacob King/Pool via REUTERS

July 27 (Reuters) - UK leadership candidate and foreign secretary Liz Truss said Britain must trade more with Commonwealth countries to counter China's "grave threat to our values and way of life," The Times reported.

Truss has vowed to sign "fast-track" trade deals with Commonwealth states if she succeeds Boris Johnson as prime minister, the newspaper reported.

The move would help Britain and other democracies to "win the global struggle against authoritarians," the newspaper quoted Truss as saying.

Closer economic ties to the Commonwealth, an association of 56 member states, will strengthen "collective economic security" and "resist Chinese attempts to extend its influence through malign use of economics," Truss said.

The Commonwealth's status as the biggest group of nations that does not contain Russia or China gives it "growing heft on the world stage," she added.

Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler and Cynthia Osterman

