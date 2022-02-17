UK's Truss: China should put pressure on Russia to step back from Ukraine

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba attend a news conference following their talks in Kyiv, Ukraine, February 17, 2022. Efrem Lukatsky/Pool via REUTERS

KYIV, Feb 17 (Reuters) - British Foreign Minister Liz Truss called on China to put pressure on Russia over the Ukraine crisis, saying its support of the Kremlin was inconsistent its non-interference policy and any hopes of being seen as a responsible global actor.

"China is not the same as Russia. They claim a policy of non-interference. That's why it's surprising to see China's leaders aligning themselves with the Kremlin," Truss said in a speech in Kyiv on Thursday.

Truss cited China's decision not to object to Russia's invasion of Crimea in 2014, Beijing's opinions on who should have NATO membership and its resistance to discussion of the Ukraine crisis at the UN Security Council last month.

"If China wants to be seen as a responsible global actor, they should be doing everything possible to ensure that Russia steps back," Truss said. "The world is watching to see whether their actions contribute to peace and stability or to fueling aggression."

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan in London, writing by Alistair Smout in London

