UK's Truss considering corporation tax u-turn next yr -Sun















LONDON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Liz Truss is considering raising corporation tax next year, in a reversal to the mini-budget that has roiled financial markets, the political editor of the Sun newspaper said on Thursday.

Truss's economic package included a move to scrap a planned rise in corporation tax from 19% to 25% next year.

"No final decision has been made.. but there's deffo (definitely) movement," the Sun's Harry Cole said on Twitter.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Sarah Young











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.