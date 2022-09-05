UK's Truss expected to meet Queen Elizabeth around 1100 GMT Tuesday

Police officers guards the gates of Balmoral Castle where the Queen Elizabeth II will meet Liz Truss, leader of Britain's Conservative Party on September 6, in Balmoral, Scotland, Britain, September 5, 2022. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

LONDON, Sept 5 (Reuters) - British leadership contest winner Liz Truss is expected to arrive at Balmoral Castle in Scotland at 12:10 p.m. local time (1110 GMT) on Tuesday, where she will be formally appointed by Queen Elizabeth as the country's next prime minister.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said on Monday Truss was expected to leave Balmoral around 12:40 p.m.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Michael Holden and Sachin Ravikumar; editing by William James

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.