UK's Truss expected to meet Queen Elizabeth around 1100 GMT Tuesday
LONDON, Sept 5 (Reuters) - British leadership contest winner Liz Truss is expected to arrive at Balmoral Castle in Scotland at 12:10 p.m. local time (1110 GMT) on Tuesday, where she will be formally appointed by Queen Elizabeth as the country's next prime minister.
A Buckingham Palace spokesman said on Monday Truss was expected to leave Balmoral around 12:40 p.m.
Reporting by Michael Holden and Sachin Ravikumar; editing by William James
