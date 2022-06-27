UK's Truss: I expect passage of N. Ireland bill to re-establish institutions

LONDON, June 27 (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Monday that the passage of a proposed law to override parts of the government's Brexit deal with the European Union would lead to Northern Ireland's political institutions being re-established.

"It is our expectation that the passage of this bill will result in the institutions being established," Truss told parliament.

Reporting by William James, writing by Muvija M

