UK's Truss to meet Russia's Lavrov in Moscow

LONDON, Feb 9 (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will fly to Moscow on Wednesday to meet her Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov and discuss the situation in Ukraine.

"I’m visiting Moscow to urge Russia to pursue a diplomatic solution and make clear that another Russian invasion of a sovereign state would bring massive consequences for all involved," Truss said.

"Russia has a choice here. We strongly encourage them to engage, de-escalate and choose the path of diplomacy."

