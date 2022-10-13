UK's Truss not planning any further changes to economic plan - spokesperson















LONDON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Liz Truss is not planning any further changes to her economic plan and she has full confidence in the OBR independent forecaster to do its work accurately, her spokesperson said on Thursday.

Asked whether Truss stood by her promise for no further U-turns on last month's plan, or mini-budget, her spokesperson said: "Yes ... the position has not changed."

"The OBR is the government's official forecaster and the prime minister has said on a number of occasions she values their scrutiny and respects their independence."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Alistair Smout, writing by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Kate Holton











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.