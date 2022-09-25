UK's Truss to review visa schemes to ease labour shortages - FT

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss walks outside Downing Street in London, Britain, September 23, 2022. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Sept 25 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Liz Truss is set to launch a major review of the country's visa system in a move to tackle acute labour shortages in key industries, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by David Clarke

