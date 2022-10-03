UK's Truss says abolishing 45% tax rate had become an 'unnecessary distraction' -The Telegraph















Oct 3 (Reuters) - The decision to scrap the 45% tax rate was a "tiny part of the plan and had become an unnecessary distraction," British Prime Minister Liz Truss wrote in The Telegraph.

The comments come after Truss was forced on Monday into a humiliating U-turn after less than a month in power, reversing a cut to the highest rate of income tax that helped spark turmoil in financial markets and a rebellion in her party. read more

"In order to get Britain moving, we need to have the courage of our convictions. As Conservatives, we have fallen out of the habit of making Conservative arguments," Truss wrote in the newspaper.

Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese











