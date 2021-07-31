UK's Truss says 'closing in' on free trade agreement with New Zealand - Sky News

July 31 (Reuters) - Britain is nearing an agreement in principle on a free trade deal with New Zealand, Sky News reported on Saturday, citing UK's trade minister Lizz Truss.

Truss said "great progress" had been made in the sixth round of discussions between the two sides, which took place from July 19 to July 30, the report said.

"We're closing in on an agreement in principle," it quoted Truss as saying

Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin

