Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United Kingdom

UK's Truss says 'closing in' on free trade agreement with New Zealand - Sky News

1 minute read

July 31 (Reuters) - Britain is nearing an agreement in principle on a free trade deal with New Zealand, Sky News reported on Saturday, citing UK's trade minister Lizz Truss.

Truss said "great progress" had been made in the sixth round of discussions between the two sides, which took place from July 19 to July 30, the report said.

"We're closing in on an agreement in principle," it quoted Truss as saying

Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · July 30, 2021 · 4:17 PM UTCCOVID vaccine protection highly likely to wane over time - UK advisers say

The protection that vaccines give against coronavirus infection, and potentially severe disease, is highly likely to wane over time so vaccine campaigns will continue for years to come, scientists told the British government's advisory group.

United KingdomEngland's COVID-19 prevalence rises but increase may be slowing, ONS says
United KingdomFTSE 100 falls as miners weigh, British Airways owner slides
United KingdomEngland's Stokes to take 'indefinite break' for mental wellbeing, injury recovery
United KingdomBritain's transport minister says: I know the travel rules are painful