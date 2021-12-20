UK's Truss says to speak to EU about N. Ireland Protocol on Tuesday

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss speaks during a G7 foreign and development ministers session with guest countries and ASEAN nations on the final day of the summit in Liverpool, Britain December 12, 2021. Olivier Douliery/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said she would speak to European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic on Tuesday about post-Brexit difficulties over trade between Britain and Northern Ireland.

Truss was appointed Britain's lead negotiator with the EU on the so-called Northern Ireland Protocol on Sunday following the resignation of Brexit minister David Frost. read more

"I want a comprehensive solution that delivers for the people of Northern Ireland and everyone across our great country," Truss said on Twitter.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan. Editing by Andrew MacAskill

