UK's Truss tells Kwarteng: 'You have put the national interest first'

British Prime Minister Liz Truss makes a press statement after a meeting of the European Political Community at Prague Castle in Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, Oct 6, 2022. Alastair Grant/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Liz Truss said on Friday that Kwasi Kwarteng had put the national interest first by resigning as finance minister after less than six weeks in the job.

"I deeply respect the decision you have taken today. You have put the national interest first," Truss said in a letter to Kwarteng. "I know that you will continue to support the mission that we share to deliver a low tax, high wage, high growth economy."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar; editing by David Milliken

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next / Editor's Picks