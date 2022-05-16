UK's Truss tells U.S. Speaker Pelosi: We are committed to N. Ireland peace deal

LONDON, May 16 (Reuters) - British foreign minister Liz Truss on Monday told U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that Britain remains committed to the Belfast peace deal.

"I reiterated the UK’s commitment to protecting the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement, and the importance of getting the NI Executive up and running," Truss said on Twitter following a call with Pelosi.

Reporting by William James. Editing by Andrew MacAskill

