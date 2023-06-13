UK's Unite calls off strikes at Arriva on improved pay offer















June 13 (Reuters) - Britain's Unite union said on Tuesday it was suspending planned strike action that involves around 1,700 bus drivers working with transport operator Arriva in North and East London, after the company put forth an improved pay offer to its employees.

Unite members had earlier rejected a 7% pay rise and announced strike action for four days in late June.

"Any industrial action is currently suspended whilst Unite ballot the members on a new offer," Arriva told Reuters in an emailed statement.

