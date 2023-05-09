UK's Unite says 1,200 offshore contractors to resume 2-day strike
May 10 (Reuters) - British union Unite said on Wednesday that 1,200 contractors will resume a 48-hour strike until Friday in a dispute over jobs, pay, and conditions in the offshore sector.
The walkout will hit oil and gas operators including Apache, BP (BP.L), Harbour Energy (HBR.L), Enquest (ENQ.L), Ithaca (ITH.L), Repsol (REP.MC), Shell (SHEL.L) and TAQA, the union said.
Reporting by Deep Vakil in Bengaluru
