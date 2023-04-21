UK's Unite says 1,300 offshore workers across oil, gas companies to strike

[1/2] An illuminated BP logo is seen at a petrol station in Gateshead, Britain September 23, 2021. REUTERS/Lee Smith















April 21 (Reuters) - British union Unite said on Friday 1,300 offshore workers will begin a 48-hour strike on Monday, which could result in production shutdowns on offshore oil and gas platforms.

The walkout would hit oil and gas operators including BP, CNRI, EnQuest, Harbour, Ithaca, Shell, TAQA and Total.

Reporting by Rahul Paswan and Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; editing by Mark Heinrich











