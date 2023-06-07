Security officers' strike at Heathrow airport to start on June 24- Unite union















June 7 (Reuters) - Britain's Unite union said on Wednesday around 2,000 security officers at Heathrow airport will go on a strike for 31 days over low pay starting from June 24, a week after it was previously planned.

The union had said last week a strike for 33 days would start on June 17, but later said the dates could change.

Heathrow, in response to Wednesday's announcement, reiterated its last week's statement saying it would do everything it can "to minimise strike disruption" and continue talks with Unite to resolve the issue.

Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli











