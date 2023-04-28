UK's Unite union says healthcare workers reject pay offer















LONDON, April 28 (Reuters) - British healthcare workers belonging to the Unite trade union have voted to reject a government pay offer, the union said on Friday.

The offer included a one-off payment of 2% of 2022/23 salaries and a 5% pay rise for 2023/24. It has been accepted by healthcare workers represented by three other unions, including midwives, physiotherapists and ambulance staff.

Unite said it now planned fresh strike action after 52% of its members who took part in the ballot voted against the offer. Turnout in the ballot was 55%.

"Unite was clear from the start it was very unlikely this offer would be accepted," Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said in a statement. "Unite’s members will now return to the picket line to continue their fight."

The decision is a blow to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's attempts to end the dispute which has seen hundreds of thousands of healthcare workers take strike action over the last few months, adding to strains on the country's health service.

The nurses union, the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) also rejected the offer earlier this month and plans a further strike.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Sarah Young











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.