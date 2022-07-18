UK's Unite union suspends three day strike at Royal Mail

A Royal Mail delivery vehicle drives along a road near Mount Pleasant, in London, Britain, June 25, 2020. Picture taken June 25, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley/File Photo

LONDON, July 18 (Reuters) - Workers at Britain's Royal Mail suspended plans to hold a three day strike later this week, trade union Unite said on Monday after a ballot of workers showed a majority in favour of returning to negotiations.

"Unite’s members today have accepted the senior management’s return to the negotiating table to improve upon the jobs already put back into the crucial delivery and collections services," Unite official Mike Eatwell said in a statement.

"Royal Mail’s changed approach is noticeable but there is further to go."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by William James, Editing by Kylie MacLellan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.