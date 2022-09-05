1 minute read
UK's Wallace: Russia's losses in Ukraine to impact its effectiveness
LONDON, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Britain's Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said on Monday that Russia continued to lose significant equipment and personnel in Ukraine, adding that the losses will have a lasting impact on Moscow's effectiveness in the fight.
Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar, writing by Muvija M; editing by William James
