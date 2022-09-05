UK's Wallace: Russia's losses in Ukraine to impact its effectiveness

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace speaks during a news conference after hosting a donor conference, together with Ukrainian and Danish defence ministers, to discuss new measures to strengthen the long-term donations of weapons, mine clearance and training of the Ukrainian defence amid Russia's invasion, in Copenhagen, Denmark August 11, 2022. Ritzau Scanpix/Philip Davali via REUTERS

LONDON, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Britain's Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said on Monday that Russia continued to lose significant equipment and personnel in Ukraine, adding that the losses will have a lasting impact on Moscow's effectiveness in the fight.

"Russia continues to lose significant equipment and personnel ... This will have long lasting impact on Russia's army and its future combat effectiveness," Wallace said.

Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar, writing by Muvija M; editing by William James

