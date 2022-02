UK's Wallace says Russia cannot influence Ukraine's territorial integrity

British Secretary of State for Defence Ben Wallace walks at Downing Street, in London, Britain, February 21, 2022. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

LONDON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Russia's destabilising behaviour must not be allowed to influence Ukraine's territorial integrity, British defence minister Ben Wallace said on Monday.

"We are committed to defending regional security," Wallace told parliament. "We must not allow Russia's destabilising behaviour to influence the territorial integrity of any other sovereign state. The UK remains steadfast in its support for Ukraine."

