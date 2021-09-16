UK's Wickes lifts annual profit outlook after HY earnings beat

Sept 16 (Reuters) - British home improvement retailer Wickes Group (WIX.L) raised its annual profit forecast on Thursday, driven by strong sales volumes through its digital channels.

The retailer, which was spun out of Travis Perkins (TPK.L) earlier this year, said its adjusted profit before tax for the six months ended June 30 surged more than three-fold to 46.5 million pounds ($64.29 million), above its forecast of 45 million pounds.

($1 = 0.7233 pounds)

Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.