UK's Zahawi: help for households will defeat Putin's gas squeeze

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Nadhim Zahawi visits Broughton Airbus plant with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (not pictured), in Chester, Britain, August 12, 2022. Oli Scarff/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

LONDON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - British finance minister Nadhim Zahawi said the government needed to target cost-of-living support to poorer households to help them through the cost-of-living crisis and show Russia that its squeeze on gas supplies will not work.

"Putin has worked out that he can use energy as a tool to hit back at us," Zahawi said during an event organised by the Policy Exchange think-tank on Friday.

"We need to send a very clear message to Putin that we are resilient we are going to cover UK households."

Reporting by William Schomberg and Humza Jilani; editing by William James

