UK's Zahawi: help for households will defeat Putin's gas squeeze
LONDON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - British finance minister Nadhim Zahawi said the government needed to target cost-of-living support to poorer households to help them through the cost-of-living crisis and show Russia that its squeeze on gas supplies will not work.
"Putin has worked out that he can use energy as a tool to hit back at us," Zahawi said during an event organised by the Policy Exchange think-tank on Friday.
"We need to send a very clear message to Putin that we are resilient we are going to cover UK households."
