UK's Zahawi says he is working flat out on energy support plan

British Chancellor of the Exchequer Nadhim Zahawi walks outside Downing Street in London, Britain, July 12, 2022. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

LONDON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - British finance minister Nadhim Zahawi said on Friday that the government was working flat out to develop a new consumer support plan, after the household energy price cap rose by 80%.

"I am working flat out to develop options for further support," he said in a statement. "This will mean the incoming Prime Minister can hit the ground running and deliver support to those who need it most, as soon as possible."

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; writing by Kate Holton; editing by David Milliken

