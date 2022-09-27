United Utilities cuts annual revenue outlook as costs, low consumption bite

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Sept 27 (Reuters) - British water company United Utilities (UU.L) on Tuesday lowered its annual revenue forecast and said it expects a weaker half-year operating profit, weighed down by tepid consumption and higher costs.

The company forecast its first-half group revenue to be around 1% lower than year-ago figures due to lower-than-expected consumption by businesses.

Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

