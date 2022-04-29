1 minute read
U.S. charges British Virgin Islands premier with drug trafficking, money laundering
WASHINGTON, April 29 (Reuters) - Federal prosecutors in Miami have charged British Virgin Islands Premier Andrew Alturo Fahie and two others with cocaine trafficking and money laundering conspiracies, the U.S. Justice Department said on Friday.
Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Leslie Adler
