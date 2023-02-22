U.S. embassy in London back to normal after security alert















LONDON, Feb 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. embassy in London said it was resuming normal operations after a security alert caused by a suspicious package outside the building on Wednesday.

"The U.S. Embassy is back to normal business operations. Local authorities investigated and cleared a suspicious package outside the Embassy," the embassy's official Twitter account said.

Reporting by Muvija M; editing by William James and William Schomberg











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.