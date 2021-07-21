Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
U.S. encourages all sides to prioritize Northern Ireland stability

WASHINGTON, July 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department said on Wednesday it encourages all parties to prioritize political and economic stability in Northern Ireland in the context of discussions between Britain and the European Union.

State Department spokesman Ned Price made the comment at a regular news briefing after Britain demanded that the European Union agree to rewrite a deal overseeing problematic post-Brexit trade involving Northern Ireland just a year after it was agreed with the bloc, a call immediately rejected by Brussels. read more

Reporting by Simon Lewis, Susan Heavey Doyinsola Oladipo and David Brunnstrom

