Passengers walk past artwork between terminals at IAH George Bush Intercontinental Airport amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Houston, Texas, U.S., July 21, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

WASHINGTON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The United States plans to relax travel restrictions on vaccinated passengers from the European Union and Britain, a source familiar with the plans said on Monday.

The new rules are part of a broader policy for international travel, the person said.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal, Editing by Franklin Paul

