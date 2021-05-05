Skip to main content

United KingdomU.S. says G7 activities will go ahead as planned after COVID scare

Reuters
1 minute read

U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price steps from the podium after speaking at the State Department in Washington, U.S., March 31, 2021. Carolyn Kaster/Pool via REUTERS

The United States' delegation to the Group of Seven foreign ministers' meeting in London will continue activities as planned, a State Department spokesman said on Wednesday after two of India's representatives tested positive for COVID-19.

"The U.S. delegation was advised, including by the UK's public health professionals, that our stringent masking, social distancing, and daily testing protocols would permit us to continue with our G7 activities as planned," U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price told traveling press.

"We have no reason to believe any of our delegation is at risk."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 9:59 AM UTCScottish nationalists unlikely to win a majority, poll indicates

Scotland's main pro-independence party is unlikely to win an outright majority in Thursday's parliamentary election, a blow to its hopes of demanding an referendum on separating from the United Kingdom, a Savanta Comres/The Scotsman poll indicated.

United KingdomFTSE 100 jumps on boost from miners, banks; Croda shines
United KingdomUK new car sales rise over 3,000% from last year's lockdown low
United KingdomUK still looking at COVID booster shot options - vaccines minister
United KingdomAfter 242 years it's goodbye, last Debenhams to close on May 15