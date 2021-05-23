Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United StatesU.S. Senate Republican sees 7-10 day window for infrastructure deal

Reuters
2 minute read

U.S. Senator Roy Blunt (R-MO) faces reporters after the Senate Republican lunch on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

U.S. Senator Roy Blunt, a Republican involved in infrastructure talks with the White House, said on Sunday that he believes Republicans and the Biden administration have “a week or 10 days” to overcome differences and agree on a bipartisan infrastructure plan.

The White House said late last week that it had pared down President Joe Biden's initial $2.25 trillion infrastructure proposal to $1.7 trillion in a bid to get a deal with Republicans. But a group of Senate Republicans including Blunt dismissed the gesture as insufficient. read more

"I do think we've got about a week or 10 days to decide if we can work together on this or not," Blunt said in an interview with the television program "Fox News Sunday."

Biden's sweeping proposal would not only include roads, bridges and other projects but would also address climate change and social services including elder care. Senate Republicans have rejected the plan, arguing for a narrower approach aimed at traditional projects and proposed their own $568 billion plan.

"Our biggest gap is not the money. Our biggest gap is defining what infrastructure is," Blunt said.

“If we get to a definition of infrastructure that the country would have always accepted, that becomes a much narrower space than it appears to be right now,” he added.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

United States

United States · 1:43 PM UTCMississippi’s ‘Pink House’ becomes ground zero in U.S. abortion battle

For eight years, Derenda Hancock has ushered women from their cars to the doors of Mississippi's only abortion clinic, donning a rainbow vest as she shields them from protesters waving religious pamphlets and shouting "turn back!" through bullhorns.

United StatesRedistricting delays add to Democrats' worries about keeping U.S. House
United StatesMore footage released, troopers to be punished in deadly arrest of a Black man in Louisiana
United StatesCNN drops former senator Rick Santorum after remarks on Native American culture
United StatesJeffrey Epstein's jail guards to avoid prison in agreement with prosecutors