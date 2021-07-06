Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United Kingdom

Vaccinated Britons arriving from 'amber list' nations to avoid quarantine -media

2 minute read

People demonstrate against the current coronavirus disease (COVID-19) travel restrictions, in London, Britain, June 23, 2021. REUTERS/Beresford Hodge/File Photo

July 6 (Reuters) - Fully vaccinated travellers arriving from countries on Britain's "amber list" are set to avoid quarantine from as early as July 19, British media reported on Tuesday, as airlines prepared to check vaccine status on flights into Britain for the first time.

British ministers will meet this week to sign off a policy that will allow people to travel from amber destinations without isolating for up to 10 days, The Times newspaper reported.

At present, travellers arriving from a country on the amber list are required to isolate on arrival.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps will unveil the rules change on Thursday, according to The Sun, which also reported that travellers must take a test before they come back to Britain and another gold standard PCR test on the second day of return.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out plans on Monday for the final step in easing England's COVID-19 lockdown, including the removal of laws governing social distancing and face coverings, and an end to official advice to work from home. read more

ABTA, the UK industry body representing 4,300 travel brands, has urged the government to make good on proposals to relax quarantine rules for fully vaccinated individuals visiting countries on the amber list like Spain and France.

As of the end of Monday, 86.2% of British adults had received one dose of a vaccination against COVID-19 and 64.3% had received two doses.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 3:56 PM UTCEngland to scrap self-isolation for children, fully vaccinated after COVID contact

People who have been fully vaccinated and children will from Aug. 16 no longer have to self-isolate after close contact with someone who tests positive for COVID-19, health minister Sajid Javid said on Tuesday.

United KingdomAfter COVID, UK government will focus on jobs, investment and innovation - PM Johnson
United KingdomEU urges UK to accept Swiss-style deal to end agri-food standoff
United KingdomVaccinated Britons arriving from 'amber list' nations to avoid quarantine -media
United KingdomAnalysis: Property, cash and Amazon: Why buyout firms are battling to buy UK’s Morrisons