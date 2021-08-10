Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United Kingdom

Vectura takeover will not go to auction as Carlyle declares $1.33 bln bid as final

2 minute read

Undated handout image of a Vectura laboratory provided to Reuters July 9, 2021. Vectura/Handout via REUTERS

Aug 10 (Reuters) - The takeover battle between tobacco giant Philip Morris (PM.N) and private equity firm Carlyle (CG.O) for British drugmaker Vectura (VEC.L) will not go to auction after Carlyle said it would not increase its 958 million pound ($1.33 billion) bid.

Carlyle said on Tuesday it considered its final offer of 155 pence per Vectura share as "full and fair". read more

Philip Morris on Sunday raised its bid for the maker of inhaled treatments to 165 pence per share. read more

Britain's takeover regulator on Monday intervened in the takeover battle, saying that it would enter a rare head-to-head auction if the bidders do not make final bids by Tuesday evening.

($1 = 0.7224 pounds)

Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 3:43 PM UTCUK records highest daily COVID-19 death toll since March

Britain reported 146 new deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test on Tuesday, the highest daily total since March 12, as the impact of last month's surge in cases fed through into fatalities, government data showed.

United KingdomPrince Andrew is sued by Jeffrey Epstein accuser over alleged sexual abuse
United KingdomSporty summer lifts post-lockdown UK consumer spending
United KingdomBritain imposes sanctions on Belarus, Lukashenko retorts: 'choke on them'
United KingdomPremier League to impose stadium bans among anti-discrimination measures