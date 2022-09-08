VIEW Britain's Truss details plan to ease energy shock

LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Britain's new government is freezing consumer energy bills for two years and providing support to businesses from crippling energy costs, new Prime Minister Liz Truss unveiled on Thursday, in a package that could cost about 150 billion pounds ($173 billion). read more

Truss' first policy announcement since becoming Britain's new leader on Tuesday marks one of the biggest fiscal interventions in post-World War Two British history.

The full cost will be set out in a later fiscal update from the finance minister.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

MARKET REACTION:

The pound, which hit a 37-year low on Wednesday, recovered slightly versus the dollar to hit the day's high of $1.1554 as Truss spoke, and was last unchanged at $1.1535. It had been down half a percent earlier in the day.

The FTSE 250 midcap index (.FTMC) hit a session low as Truss spoke, and was down 0.15% by 1100 GMT. The blue-chip FTSE 100 (.FTSE) index was little changed, up 0.2%.

Oil and gas stocks meanwhile rallied on relief that a windfall tax would be avoided.

Investors have been selling British assets heavily in recent weeks, spooked by the scale of Britain's economic challenges and concerns about whether Truss and her new team's approach to cut taxes and raise spending is the right one.

COMMENTS:

KENNETH BROUX, CURRENCY STRATEGIST, SOCIETE GENERALE, LONDON:

"The highlight of the Truss announcement is the energy intervention, expected to curb peak inflation by up to 5 percentage points.

"For the market, this is the big takeaway. The reason cable (sterling/dollar) has come down so much is not just a strong dollar but also the surge in inflation expectations.

"So, the UK inflation curve is reacting positively to the headlines and the question now is how the government pays for this. We have to assume they will borrow more and that is a test for investors and the Bank of England.

"For now if inflation expectation comes down that saves the pound from new lows."

PETER MCCALLUM, RATES STRATEGIST, MIZUHO BANK, LONDON:

"I think for the market it's not too different from the sort of things that were expected, at least in terms of the sorts of things she's doing and the amounts.

"All else equal we'd expect these sort of measures to be supportive of the front end (bond market) and bearish at the back end, so looking for long-term rates to move higher. The difficulty is there's various ways the Treasury might choose to finance this sort of stuff...The more interesting thing going forward would be to get some more comments from BoE (Bank of England) speakers and how they're thinking about this.

"We still think 50 (basis point hike) in September's meeting next week is looking a little bit more likely."

CHIRAG SHAH, CEO & FOUNDER, SME LENDER NUCLEUS COMMERCIAL FINANCE:

"With the newly appointed Prime Minister in place, UK SMEs have been holding their breath until details of Liz Truss’ long-anticipated plans landed. But is it too little too late? While the cap on energy prices is a step in the right direction, it is by no means a silver bullet - UK SMEs remain on-course for a difficult journey ahead.

"With widespread reports of small businesses having no choice but to shut up shop forever under the pressure of rising costs, rigorous financial support is vital. Addressing energy costs was critical, but there are still other hugely impactful cost pressures bearing down on the sector."

ROBERT ALSTER, CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER, CLOSE BROTHERS ASSET MANAGEMENT:

"The initial thought is one of immense relief - we knew disposable incomes were going to return to the low levels of the 1980s and there would be a fairly major recession, and this may avert it."

"It will be really interesting to see where yields end up but I think it will be worth it."

($1 = 0.8675 pounds)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by UK bureau and London markets team; Compiled by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.