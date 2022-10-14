Reactions: UK's Truss fires Kwarteng, set to U-turn on tax cuts















LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Liz Truss fired her finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng and news reports said she will scrap later on Friday parts of the economic programme of big, unfunded tax cuts that they delivered last month.

The value of British government bonds, which plunged in the wake of the new government's "mini-budget" of Sept. 23, jumped and other British assets also rose.

Below are comments from analysts, investors and politicians.

SUSANNAH STREETER, SENIOR INVESTMENT AND MARKETS ANALYST, HARGREAVES LANSDOWN

"For now the Prime Minister has won breathing space, but the financial markets are highly sensitive and anything less than a co-operative approach with the Bank of England, the Office of Budget Responsibility and international institutions could cause fresh instability."

MUJTABA RAHMAN, MANAGING DIRECTOR, EUROPE, EURASIA GROUP

"Eurasia Group now assigns a 55% probability on Truss being ousted before the next election; Conservative MPs, including some who backed Truss for leader, are already plotting to remove her from office, with Christmas their target date."

BENJAMIN NABARRO, ECONOMIST, CITI

"The key issue in the near term is the contradiction between monetary and fiscal policy. This is driving up rates expectations, worsening the fiscal fundamentals. It is also weighing on UK institutional credibility."

RACHEL REEVES, OPPOSITION LABOUR PARTY'S FINANCE CHIEF

"This humiliating u-turn is necessary - but the real damage has already been done. This is a Tory crisis, made in Downing Street. It won’t be forgiven or forgotten."

NICK MACPHERSON, FORMER TOP CIVIL SERVANT AT UK TREASURY

"All credit to Bailey of the Bank (Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey) whose Friday deadline has forced the government to adopt a more orthodox economic policy and thus restore order to the markets."

JAMES ATHEY, INVESTMENT DIRECTOR, ABRDN

"The risk now is that investors have forgotten that there are significantly more problems than just an ill-advised and ill-timed fiscal easing to deal with. Inflation is at multi-decade highs, government borrowing is huge as is the current account deficit. The housing market is likely to suffer a hammer blow from the jump in mortgage rates and the war in Ukraine rumbles on. We may well be through the worst of the volatility but I fear that the UK is nowhere near out of the woods."

CHRIS BEAUCHAMP, CHIEF MARKET ANALYST AT IG GROUP,

"Kwarteng’s removal as chancellor, making him one of the shortest holders of that office, hasn’t done much to boost the pound, given that it has already rallied yesterday on hopes of a U-turn on the budget. Now the market will wait to see what is actually decided, and only then will it take a view on giving the government some support in terms of another bounce in GBPUSD and/or a drop in gilt yields. Liz Truss certainly isn’t out of the woods yet."

Compiled by William Schomberg, Amanda Cooper and Dhara Ranasinghe; editing by Sarah Young











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.