Virgin Atlantic cancels London-Shanghai cargo flights over Russian rerouting
LONDON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Virgin Atlantic has cancelled its cargo-only flights between London and Shanghai while it looks at ways to re-route the service following a decision to avoid Russian airspace for overflights.
The flights usually operate four times a week.
Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Alistair Smout
