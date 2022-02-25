Virgin Atlantic cancels London-Shanghai cargo flights over Russian rerouting

Virgin Atlantic planes are seen at Heathrow airport as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, London, Britain, March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

LONDON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Virgin Atlantic has cancelled its cargo-only flights between London and Shanghai while it looks at ways to re-route the service following a decision to avoid Russian airspace for overflights.

The flights usually operate four times a week.

Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Alistair Smout

