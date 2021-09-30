Virgin Money to shut 31 branches amid shift to online banking

Signage on display outside of a Virgin Money store in central London, Britain, July 27, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

FRANKFURT, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Virgin Money UK (VMUK.L) will close 31 of its 162 branches in the coming months as more customers shift to online banking, the British bank said on Thursday.

It said those closures, which would trigger a restructuring charge of 25 million pounds ($34 million), as well as a shift to a cloud-based information technology structure would help drive its digitisation and lower costs over time.

The company said that it saw an ever greater willingness among customers for "digital self-service".

($1 = 0.7311 pounds)

Reporting By John O'Donnell Editing by Rachel Armstrong

