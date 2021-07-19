Virus, inflation woes send FTSE 100 to two-month low

People walk past the London Stock Exchange Group offices in the City of London, Britain, December 29, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File photo

Summary FTSE 100 down 1.4%, FTSE 250 off 1.1%

July 19 (Reuters) - The FTSE 100 fell to a two-month low on Monday on concerns that a spike in coronavirus infections could derail a nascent economic recovery, while a recent surge in inflation raised fears of a quicker tapering in global monetary stimulus.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 (.FTSE) was down 1.4% by 0709 GMT, with BP (BP.L) and Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) tracking a slide in oil prices.

Mining and financial stocks were also among the biggest decliners. No single FTSE 100 stock posted gains in early trading.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 (.FTMC) tumbled 1.1% as Prime Minister Boris Johnson lifted most restrictions in England in what some have dubbed "Freedom Day" despite a new wave of COVID-19 cases. read more

Travel-related stocks (.FTNMX405010) sank for the fifth time in six days as the surge in infections raised the spectre of new travel curbs.

British Airways-owner IAG (ICAG.L) and InterContinental Hotels (IHG.L) fell more than 2.5% to the bottom of the FTSE 100.

Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

