Vodafone CFO: We are investing to capture growth opportunity

Reuters
Vodafone (VOD.L) said it would increase investment in the mid-term because it saw growth opportunities in its markets in Europe and Africa.

"We are investing more because we see growth," Chief Financial Officer Margherita Della Valle told reporters on Tuesday.

"In our mid-term guidance we are calling out growth in both Europe and Africa in revenue, and then growth in EBITDA and also growth in free cash flow going forward.

"So we have decided to reinvest this growth to accelerate further our trajectory into the mid term."

